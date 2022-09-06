 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Collector vs. Investor Comparison, Rare Mbappé Card, Upcoming Shows, and Mailbag

Mike and Jesse discuss the value of French soccer star’s card

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Paris Saint-Germain v Juventus: Group H - UEFA Champions League Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse begin by continuing their conversation regarding collectors vs. investors within the hobby (4:00). Then, they discuss the Mbappé card that they pulled last week and speculate how much it may be worth (16:00) before sharing some upcoming card shows they’ll be attending (22:00). Finally, they run through some news and notes (32:00) and close the show by answering some mailbag questions (42:00).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

