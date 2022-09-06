Collector vs. Investor Comparison, Rare Mbappé Card, Upcoming Shows, and Mailbag

Mike and Jesse begin by continuing their conversation regarding collectors vs. investors within the hobby (4:00). Then, they discuss the Mbappé card that they pulled last week and speculate how much it may be worth (16:00) before sharing some upcoming card shows they’ll be attending (22:00). Finally, they run through some news and notes (32:00) and close the show by answering some mailbag questions (42:00).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
