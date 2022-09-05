 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Listener Mailbag: Sell-High WRs, Sleeper TEs, and Surprise Offenses

Plus, discussing Hunter Henry’s low ranking and the scariest players to face in fantasy

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


We answer listener questions about the fantasy players we are most afraid to play against on a Monday night, offenses who could surprise and disappoint this year, players with inflated value over the first half of the season, why Hunter Henry is not higher in our rankings, and much more.

Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Rankings for tiers, sleepers, and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

