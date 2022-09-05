Listener Mailbag: Sell-High WRs, Sleeper TEs, and Surprise Offenses



We answer listener questions about the fantasy players we are most afraid to play against on a Monday night, offenses who could surprise and disappoint this year, players with inflated value over the first half of the season, why Hunter Henry is not higher in our rankings, and much more.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

