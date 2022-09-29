 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Two Truths and a Lie! Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson for MVP? Who Will Win the NFC East?

Sheil and Lindsay discuss who is the most likely MVP, whether the Cowboys will make the playoffs, and what to expect from Zach Wilson

By Sheil Kapadia and Lindsay Jones
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images


This week, Sheil is joined by The Ringer’s Lindsay Jones to play two truths and a lie with early NFL story lines. They discuss who will be the most likely MVP (6:00), whether the Cowboys will make the playoffs (11:00), and what Zach Wilson will look like (16:00). Finally, they close the show by answering your mailbag questions (31:00).

Do you have a question for Sheil? Email TheScrambleMailbag@Gmail.com for a chance to have your question answered on the show.

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Lindsay Jones
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal

