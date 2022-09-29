Two Truths and a Lie! Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson for MVP? Who Will Win the NFC East?

This week, Sheil is joined by The Ringer’s Lindsay Jones to play two truths and a lie with early NFL story lines. They discuss who will be the most likely MVP (6:00), whether the Cowboys will make the playoffs (11:00), and what Zach Wilson will look like (16:00). Finally, they close the show by answering your mailbag questions (31:00).
