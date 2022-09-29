 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How the Smashing Pumpkins Became the Antidote to Alt-Rock Slackerism

In the first part of a two-episode dive into the Smashing Pumpkins’ discography, Yasi and Rob Harvilla break down the band’s origins and discuss Billy Corgan’s songcraft

By Yasi Salek and Rob Harvilla
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 10 Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC via Getty Images


Yasi Salek is joined by The Ringer senior staff writer and 60 Songs That Explain the ‘90s host Rob Harvilla to talk about gloomy alt-rock heroes the Smashing Pumpkins. In the first part of a two-episode dive into the band’s discography, they break down their origins, discuss Billy Corgan’s songcraft, and more.

Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Rob Harvilla
Producer: Dylan Tupper Rupert
Editor: Michael Hardman
Production assistance: Casey Simonson and Kelli Kyle
Executive producers: Gina Delvac and Yasi Salek
Theme song: Bethany Cosentino and Jennifer Clavin

