How the Smashing Pumpkins Became the Antidote to Alt-Rock Slackerism



Yasi Salek is joined by The Ringer senior staff writer and 60 Songs That Explain the ‘90s host Rob Harvilla to talk about gloomy alt-rock heroes the Smashing Pumpkins. In the first part of a two-episode dive into the band’s discography, they break down their origins, discuss Billy Corgan’s songcraft, and more.

Host: Yasi Salek

Guest: Rob Harvilla

Producer: Dylan Tupper Rupert

Editor: Michael Hardman

Production assistance: Casey Simonson and Kelli Kyle

Executive producers: Gina Delvac and Yasi Salek

Theme song: Bethany Cosentino and Jennifer Clavin

