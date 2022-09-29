How the Smashing Pumpkins Became the Antidote to Alt-Rock Slackerism

Yasi Salek is joined by The Ringer senior staff writer and 60 Songs That Explain the ‘90s host Rob Harvilla to talk about gloomy alt-rock heroes the Smashing Pumpkins. In the first part of a two-episode dive into the band’s discography, they break down their origins, discuss Billy Corgan’s songcraft, and more.
Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Rob Harvilla
Producer: Dylan Tupper Rupert
Editor: Michael Hardman
Production assistance: Casey Simonson and Kelli Kyle
Executive producers: Gina Delvac and Yasi Salek
Theme song: Bethany Cosentino and Jennifer Clavin
