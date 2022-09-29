‘Survivor’ Season 43, Episode 2



Tyson and Riley are joined by Survivor veteran Benjamin “Coach” Wade to recap the second episode of Season 43. Coach discusses how the game has changed since he last competed on the show, as well as what he likes about the newer formats. They also unpack this week’s surprising tribal council, and give predictions on which contestants they think are the most impressive so far.

Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

Guest: Benjamin “Coach” Wade

Producers: Jessie Lopez and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify