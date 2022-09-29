 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 6 Discussion and Thoughts

Dave, Joanna, and Neil debate which character arcs they wanted to see during the 10-year time jump

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
HBO/Ringer illustration


This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna discuss House of the Dragon Episode 6, “The Princess and the Queen.” They start by talking through their overall thoughts on the episode (1:27). Then, they answer some listener questions about the show and this episode (10:45). Later, they talk about this week’s poll: Which character’s life during the 10-year time jump do you wish you could see? (30:22) After making their choices for the poll and giving out some other awards (40:23), they head into the Storm, where they discuss the episode and what’s to come in full, book-spoiling detail (53:12).

Be sure to vote in this week’s poll! Which character’s life during the 10-year time jump do you wish you could see? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week! Also, send your House of the Dragon questions to TrialByContent@gmail.com.

Poll

Which character’s life during the 10-year time jump do you wish you could see?

view results
  • 0%
    Neil: Grover Tully
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Dave: Lyonel Strong
    (0 votes)
  • 50%
    Joanna: Laena Velaryon
    (3 votes)
  • 50%
    The People’s Choice: Ser Harwin "Breakbones" Strong
    (3 votes)
6 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Trial By Content

The Latest

Play

The Jaguars Are Finally Good and You Should Not Be Surprised | The Play Sheet

Solak also takes a look at Brandon Staley’s questionable decision to play Justin Herbert late into a blowout, and John Shipley from Jaguar Report joins the show to discuss the differences between Urban Meyer and Doug Pederson

By Ben Solak

Eagles-Jaguars Preview: The Return of Dougie P

Ben and Sheil discuss the Jalen Hurts hype train getting bigger every week, the Eagles defense, and how much of a threat former no. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence poses

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Cody Keenan and Speechwriting for Barack Obama

Cody also discusses reliving 10 pivotal days in the Obama presidency and predicting the Trump backlash

By Bakari Sellers

Albert Pujols

Chris Ryan makes an observation about Albert Pujols’s record-breaking home run

By Chris Ryan, Bill Simmons, and 1 more

How the Smashing Pumpkins Became the Antidote to Alt-Rock Slackerism

In the first part of a two-episode dive into the Smashing Pumpkins’ discography, Yasi and Rob Harvilla break down the band’s origins and discuss Billy Corgan’s songcraft

By Yasi Salek and Rob Harvilla

‘Survivor’ Season 43, Episode 2

Tyson, Riley, and Coach unpack this week’s surprising tribal council, and give predictions on which contestants they think are the most impressive so far

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee