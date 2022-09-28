 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 Driver Rundown, Calendar Updates, and a Singapore GP Preview

Nate Saunders joins to make predictions for the upcoming race and discuss the latest Formula One news

By Kevin Clark
F1 Grand Prix of Italy Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images


Kevin is joined by Nate Saunders to break down all the news circulating around Formula One. They begin by discussing the new update from the FIA confirming there will be three additional sprint events next season (1:45), and then they revisit next year’s calendar update that includes 24 races (6:38) and preview the challenging upcoming grand prix in Singapore (13:30). Later, they weigh in on the future of the grid and the super license debate, predict Daniel Ricciardo’s next move, and touch on what we should be looking for at the tail end of the season (17:01).

Host: Kevin Clark
Guest: Nate Saunders
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

