Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and Mallory Rubin discuss Episode 6 of House of the Dragon and the decision to jump 10 years into the future and thus change much of the original cast. They talk about the performances of the new cast members, what the point of the first five episodes was, and whether they found the time jump to be successful or not.
Was the Time Jump in ‘House of the Dragon’ a Success?
Chris, Joanna, and Mal discuss the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel’s leap to 10 years in the future in Episode 6
