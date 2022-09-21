Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin discuss the scene from Episode 5 of House of the Dragon in which Criston Cole surprisingly proposes to marry Rhaenyra. They talk about the dynamic of their relationship, Criston’s true intentions, and how the show continues to convey the emotions of its characters so effectively.
Filed under:
Criston Cole Proposes to Rhaenyra: Explained
Joanna and Mal talk about the dynamic of Criston Cole’s relationship with Rhaenyra, Criston’s true intentions, and how the show continues to convey the emotions of its characters so effectively
