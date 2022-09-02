 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nate Silver on Why This Midterm Election Could Be the Weirdest in Decades

The FiveThiryEight founder joins to discuss Joe Biden’s rising approval rating and how that could effect the upcoming election

By Derek Thompson
President Biden During Primetime Speech Outside Philadelphia’s Independence National Historical Park Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images


Earlier this year, it appeared that Democrats were going to get destroyed in the midterms. Joe Biden’s approval rating was in the toilet, inflation was raging, and everything was going wrong. It wouldn’t have been historically shocking if Democrats lost seats in November. The party in power typically loses seats in midterm elections, thanks in part to the electorate’s preference for balance.

But then something weird happened. Joe Biden’s polls went up. And up. And up. Republican Senate nominees starting flailing across the country. Today, Democrats are favored to keep the Senate, and they have doubled their odds of holding the House. How did this happen? FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver joins the podcast to explain the big picture and analyze the most fascinating individual races, from Pennsylvania to Ohio.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Nate Silver
Producer: Devon Manze

