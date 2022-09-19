Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and Mallory Rubin discuss the importance of Alicent’s maturation in Episode 5 of House of the Dragon, and how the show does such a good job of portraying her change in attitude through her actions, her interactions with other characters, and even her wardrobe.
Alicent Finally Becomes Queen
Chris, Joanna, and Mal discuss the character’s ascension in ‘House of the Dragon’
