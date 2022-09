Kevin and Lindsay are back to run through their big-picture takeaways from Week 2 of the NFL season. They discuss how good Tua and the Dolphins can become (1:31), what the 49ers’ future looks like after Trey Lance’s injury (6:49), Nathaniel Hackett’s coaching struggles and who the first coach fired this season may be (17:10), Kyler Murray’s dynamism (39:21), and more.

Host: Kevin Clark

Guest: Lindsay Jones

Producer: Richie Bozek

Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

