NFL and CFB Take Mulligans. Plus, Sifting Through the Cowboys’ Mess.



Kevin is joined by Mike Golic Jr. to share NFL and CFB takes they’ve already gotten wrong after the first two weeks of football, and discuss Notre Dame’s struggles (0:55). Then, The Athletic’s Dallas Cowboys reporter Bob Sturm joins to help us understand everything that’s going wrong at this point in the season (hint—there’s a lot) (31:03). To close out, Kevin shares some extended conversation from Wednesday’s episode with Colin Cowherd in which they discuss the blow-it-up meters of the Patriots, Cowboys, and 49ers, how Cowherd approaches the New Media, and college football coaching thoughts (01:03:48).

Host: Kevin Clark

Guests: Mike Golic Jr., Bob Sturm, and Colin Cowherd

Producer: Richie Bozek

Additional Production: Conor Nevins, Cory McConnell, and Ronak Nair

