 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL and CFB Take Mulligans. Plus, Sifting Through the Cowboys’ Mess.

Kevin also shares some extended conversation from his talk with Colin Cowherd in which they discuss the blow-it-up meters of the Patriots, Cowboys, and 49ers, and how Cowherd approaches the New Media

By Kevin Clark
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images


Kevin is joined by Mike Golic Jr. to share NFL and CFB takes they’ve already gotten wrong after the first two weeks of football, and discuss Notre Dame’s struggles (0:55). Then, The Athletic’s Dallas Cowboys reporter Bob Sturm joins to help us understand everything that’s going wrong at this point in the season (hint—there’s a lot) (31:03). To close out, Kevin shares some extended conversation from Wednesday’s episode with Colin Cowherd in which they discuss the blow-it-up meters of the Patriots, Cowboys, and 49ers, how Cowherd approaches the New Media, and college football coaching thoughts (01:03:48).

Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Mike Golic Jr., Bob Sturm, and Colin Cowherd
Producer: Richie Bozek
Additional Production: Conor Nevins, Cory McConnell, and Ronak Nair

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Slow News Day

The Latest

‘She-Hulk’ Has a Confusing Nemesis

Titania returns in the fifth episode of ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,’ but her role in the story—and the structure of the season—is still unclear

By Daniel Chin

Letitia Wright on ‘The Silent Twins’ and ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Plus Shipping Migrants for Political Points

Van and Rachel also discuss Brett Favre being a horrible, no-good person

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 4 Deep Dive

Joanna and Mal also discuss some of their theories about the mysterious characters throughout the show and look ahead to what potential book spoilers might mean for the future of the show

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

The Highs (and Lows) of a Crowd-Pleasing Toronto International Film Festival

With showcases for Steven Spielberg, Rian Johnson, Darren Aronofsky, Joanna Hogg, and more, this year’s TIFF was perhaps the glitziest installment in history

By Adam Nayman

Giants Aim for 2-0, Jets Look to Cash Receipts, Yankees and Mets Try to Stay Afloat, Plus Football Fridays

Plus, JJ and Joe B are back and make their picks for Week 2 in Old School–New School

By John Jastremski

A Cannoli Van Theft, Lil Yachty’s Pizza, and Tasting the Broccoli With a Cult Following

Plus, explaining why the Royal Parks Service has asked mourners not to leave marmalade sandwiches outside

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby