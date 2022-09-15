 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Don’t Give Up on Trey Lance

In his first episode, Ben discusses the sophomore QBs starting games in Week 1 of the NFL season and preaches patience when evaluating the play of Trey Lance

By Ben Solak

Welcome to The Play Sheet, a new video series from Ben Solak and The Ringer. In our first episode, Ben discusses the sophomore QBs starting games in Week 1 of the NFL season and preaches patience when evaluating the play of Trey Lance. Then, America’s no. 1 Geno Smith fan, Steven Ruiz, stops by to preach the gospel about the new Seattle Seahawks quarterback. Finally, Ben reacts to the wild press conference from Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.

Tune in each Thursday for new episodes during the NFL season!

Next Up In Video

The Latest

The Time Has Come ...

Ben’s big decision about his footballing future was finally made following a fantastic offer from a Premier League club

By Ben Foster

‘Queen Sugar’ and Responsibility in Accepting Roles With Omar Dorsey

Actor Omar Dorsey joins Bakari to discuss his role as Hollywood in ‘Queen Sugar,’ the potential legacy of the hit show, and the acting roles he has on the horizon

By Bakari Sellers

Chiefs-Chargers Offers a Test of Both Quarterbacks—and Their Deep Passing Games

Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes is a dream Week 2 matchup. But their offenses still have one big question to answer—and whichever does so first could win not only Thursday’s game, but also the division at large.

By Steven Ruiz

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4 Discussion and Thoughts

Plus, Dave, Neil, and Joanna head into the Storm, where they discuss the episode and what’s to come in full, book-spoiling detail

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

‘The Challenge: USA’ Episode 11

Tyson describes his emotions watching the finale, discusses different challenges he faced during production of the show, and whether or not he would ever return

By Tyson Apostol and Amelia Wedemeyer

DNA Tracking

Bill Simmons discusses his problem with DNA tracking

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 2 more