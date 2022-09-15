Don’t Give Up on Trey Lance

Welcome to The Play Sheet, a new video series from Ben Solak and The Ringer. In our first episode, Ben discusses the sophomore QBs starting games in Week 1 of the NFL season and preaches patience when evaluating the play of Trey Lance. Then, America’s no. 1 Geno Smith fan, Steven Ruiz, stops by to preach the gospel about the new Seattle Seahawks quarterback. Finally, Ben reacts to the wild press conference from Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.

Tune in each Thursday for new episodes during the NFL season!