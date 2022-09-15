‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4 Discussion and Thoughts



This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna discuss House of the Dragon Episode 4, “King of the Narrow Sea.” They start by talking through their overall thoughts on the episode and going over the named hours of Westeros (3:01). Then, they answer some listener questions about the show and this episode (12:52). Later, they talk about this week’s poll: Who would you have chosen if you were Rhaenyra (37:27)? After making their choices for the poll and giving out some other awards (49:40), they head into the Storm, where they discuss the episode and what’s to come in full, book-spoiling detail (1:01:15).

Be sure to vote on this week’s poll! Who would you have chosen if you were Rhaenyra? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week! Also, send your House of the Dragon questions to TrialByContent@gmail.com.

Poll Who would you have chosen if you were Rhaenyra? Neil: Laenor Velaryon

Dave: Daemon Targaryen

Joanna: Lord Willem Blackwood

The People’s Choice: Ser Criston Cole vote view results 22% Neil: Laenor Velaryon (2 votes)

33% Dave: Daemon Targaryen (3 votes)

11% Joanna: Lord Willem Blackwood (1 vote)

33% The People’s Choice: Ser Criston Cole (3 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify