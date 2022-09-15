 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4 Discussion and Thoughts

Plus, Dave, Neil, and Joanna head into the Storm, where they discuss the episode and what’s to come in full, book-spoiling detail

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
HBO/Ringer illustration


This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna discuss House of the Dragon Episode 4, “King of the Narrow Sea.” They start by talking through their overall thoughts on the episode and going over the named hours of Westeros (3:01). Then, they answer some listener questions about the show and this episode (12:52). Later, they talk about this week’s poll: Who would you have chosen if you were Rhaenyra (37:27)? After making their choices for the poll and giving out some other awards (49:40), they head into the Storm, where they discuss the episode and what’s to come in full, book-spoiling detail (1:01:15).

Be sure to vote on this week’s poll! Who would you have chosen if you were Rhaenyra? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week! Also, send your House of the Dragon questions to TrialByContent@gmail.com.

Poll

Who would you have chosen if you were Rhaenyra?

view results
  • 22%
    Neil: Laenor Velaryon
    (2 votes)
  • 33%
    Dave: Daemon Targaryen
    (3 votes)
  • 11%
    Joanna: Lord Willem Blackwood
    (1 vote)
  • 33%
    The People’s Choice: Ser Criston Cole
    (3 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Trial By Content

The Latest

‘Queen Sugar’ and Responsibility in Accepting Roles With Omar Dorsey

Actor Omar Dorsey joins Bakari to discuss his role as Hollywood in ‘Queen Sugar,’ the potential legacy of the hit show, and the acting roles he has on the horizon

By Bakari Sellers

Chiefs-Chargers Offers a Test of Both Quarterbacks—and Their Deep Passing Games

Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes is a dream Week 2 matchup. But their offenses still have one big question to answer—and whichever does so first could win not only Thursday’s game, but also the division at large.

By Steven Ruiz

‘The Challenge: USA’ Episode 11

Tyson describes his emotions watching the finale, discusses different challenges he faced during production of the show, and whether or not he would ever return

By Tyson Apostol and Amelia Wedemeyer

DNA Tracking

Bill Simmons discusses his problem with DNA tracking

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 2 more

The Housing Recession Is Coming

Derek and Mark Zandi break down the state of the housing market, the prospect of a correction, and how China’s extremely bizarre year is affecting the U.S. economy

By Derek Thompson

The Next Wave of Korean Cuisine

Dave Chang and Chris Ying talk innovation in the world of modern Korean food, and more

By Chris Ying and Dave Chang