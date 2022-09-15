 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The Challenge: USA’ Episode 11

Tyson describes his emotions watching the finale, discusses different challenges he faced during production of the show, and whether or not he would ever return

By Tyson Apostol and Amelia Wedemeyer
Jonne Roriz/Paramount/CBS


Tyson and Amelia break down the two-hour season finale of The Challenge: USA. They discuss all the challenges featured in the episode including all the stages that lead to the finale. Tyson describes his emotions watching the episode and recounts what happened during the the final stages of the competition. He also discusses different challenges he faced when he came to the production of the show and whether he would ever return.

Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Amelia Wedemeyer
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez

