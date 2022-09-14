 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Reexamining Kanye West’s ‘Graduation’ on Its 15th Anniversary

Justin, Logan, and Charles look back on the rapper’s third album

By Charles Holmes, Justin Sayles, and Logan Murdock
Kanye West Celebrates His New CD At Virgin Megastore Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images


Kanye West’s Graduation came out 15 years ago, so Justin, Charles, and Logan got together to debate and dissect its lyrical and sonic attributes while also shining a light on where the album ranks within his body of work. Later, they regrade Graduation for 2022, take a look at the relationship between Kanye and Jay-Z over the years, and go over the results of their categorical song draft of Kanye’s all-time greatest works (28:15).

Host: Charles Holmes
Guest: Logan Murdock
Producer: Justin Sayles
Production Assistance: Chris Sutton

