Reexamining Kanye West’s ‘Graduation’ on Its 15th Anniversary



Kanye West’s Graduation came out 15 years ago, so Justin, Charles, and Logan got together to debate and dissect its lyrical and sonic attributes while also shining a light on where the album ranks within his body of work. Later, they regrade Graduation for 2022, take a look at the relationship between Kanye and Jay-Z over the years, and go over the results of their categorical song draft of Kanye’s all-time greatest works (28:15).

Host: Charles Holmes

Guest: Logan Murdock

Producer: Justin Sayles

Production Assistance: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify