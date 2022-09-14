Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin discuss the history of Targaryens marrying within their own bloodlines in the Game of Thrones universe, and how it relates to this past episode of House of the Dragon and Rhaenyra and Daemon’s actions in the pleasure house. Then, they talk about whether this was a calculated move by Daemon to discredit Rhaenyra and bolster Daemon’s claim to the throne.
Filed under:
Was It Daemon’s Plan to Get Caught With Rhaenyra?
Joanna and Mal break down the pivotal moment in Episode 4 of ‘House of the Dragon’
Share this story
The Latest
ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky on Calling Games, Watching Tape, and Being a Sports Dad
Dan joins Bryan to discuss his transition from quarterback to analyst, his approach to breaking down plays for viewers, as well as his opinion on youth sports as a father of four
‘The View’ Cohost Draft With Bobby Finger: A Pop Culture History Lesson
Bobby also discusses his new book, ‘The Old Place’
Lamar Jackson’s Contract Problem, Worst Take, Plus Chris Fowler on ‘GameDay’ Stories and His Career
ABC and ESPN’s Chris Fowler joins Ryen to discuss the U.S. Open, the unique approach to broadcasting tennis, meticulous college football prep, and stories from his many years on ‘College GameDay’
Trends That Can Win Bets in Week 2
Austin and Warren discuss why backing short underdogs is a good idea before diving deep into the advanced metrics and sharing their thoughts on Chargers-Chiefs, Bucs-Saints, and Dolphins-Ravens
What Exactly Does ‘The Bachelorette’ Think We Want?
As we approach the end of Season 19, ABC owes Rachel an apology—but it might also owe one to its audience
Chelsea’s New Era Needs a Method to Todd Boehly’s Madness
As the West London club prepares to play its first game under Graham Potter, the man who hired him is in the spotlight for his expensive—and unconventional—gambles