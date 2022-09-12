How Ukraine’s New Offensive Could Win the War Against Russia



We’re in a new phase of the Ukraine-Russia war. Paul Poast of the University of Chicago returns to the podcast to break down Ukraine’s extraordinary counteroffensive. He explains why this counterattack is reminiscent of D-Day, why President Vladimir Putin continues to struggle to achieve his objectives, and whether the end of the war could be within sight.

Host: Derek Thompson

Guest: Paul Poast

Producer: Devon Manze

