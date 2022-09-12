 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How Ukraine’s New Offensive Could Win the War Against Russia

Paul Poast of the University of Chicago returns to the podcast to break down Ukraine’s extraordinary counteroffensive

By Derek Thompson
Ukrainian army takes control of town in southeast Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


We’re in a new phase of the Ukraine-Russia war. Paul Poast of the University of Chicago returns to the podcast to break down Ukraine’s extraordinary counteroffensive. He explains why this counterattack is reminiscent of D-Day, why President Vladimir Putin continues to struggle to achieve his objectives, and whether the end of the war could be within sight.

If you have questions, observations, or ideas for future episodes, email us at PlainEnglish@Spotify.com. You can find us on TikTok at www.tiktok.com/@plainenglish_

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Paul Poast
Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify

