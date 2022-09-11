Pats Lose in Miami. Are All of Our Offseason Fears Real?



(00:57) - PATRIOTS: Mac Jones injury update, offensive struggles, and why Kendrick Bourne needs to play.

(09:21) - PATRIOTS: WEEI’s Khari Thompson joins the show to discuss the Patriots’ Week 1 loss to the Dolphins. NOTE: Khari joined immediately after the game, before the news of Mac Jones’s injury.

(36:48) - PATRIOTS: Why everyone is going to have to get used to hearing broadcast teams like Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta in this new era of Pats football.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Khari Thompson

Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez

Producer: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify