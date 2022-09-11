 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pats Lose in Miami. Are All of Our Offseason Fears Real?

Brian and Khari Thompson react to the Patriots’ blowout loss to the Dolphins

By Brian Barrett
(00:57) - PATRIOTS: Mac Jones injury update, offensive struggles, and why Kendrick Bourne needs to play.
(09:21) - PATRIOTS: WEEI’s Khari Thompson joins the show to discuss the Patriots’ Week 1 loss to the Dolphins. NOTE: Khari joined immediately after the game, before the news of Mac Jones’s injury.
(36:48) - PATRIOTS: Why everyone is going to have to get used to hearing broadcast teams like Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta in this new era of Pats football.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Khari Thompson
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Producer: Steve Ceruti

