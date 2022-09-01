2021 NFL Playoff Teams: Buy or Sell



Mike and Jesse start today’s episode with a game of buy, sell, or hold based on last season’s NFL playoff teams (3:00). Then, they run through the upcoming releases (29:00), before being joined by Lou Geneux of Card Talk Podcast to discuss the differences in their podcasts, his forecast of the hobby, and to compare investors and collectors in the card world (36:00). Finally, they close the show by answering your mailbag questions (53:00).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Guest: Lou Geneux

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

