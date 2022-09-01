 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2021 NFL Playoff Teams: Buy or Sell

Plus, comparing investors and collectors with Lou Geneux, and mailbag

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start today’s episode with a game of buy, sell, or hold based on last season’s NFL playoff teams (3:00). Then, they run through the upcoming releases (29:00), before being joined by Lou Geneux of Card Talk Podcast to discuss the differences in their podcasts, his forecast of the hobby, and to compare investors and collectors in the card world (36:00). Finally, they close the show by answering your mailbag questions (53:00).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Lou Geneux
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In Sports Cards Nonsense

The Latest

Leo Temory Unpacks All the Drama From His Time on ‘The Challenge: USA’

Leo shares all the drama surrounding his elimination via Hall Brawl

By Johnny Bananas

The Washington Post’s Sally Jenkins on Column Writing, Her Dad, and Serena Williams

Sally also reflects on winning the Dan Jenkins Medal for Excellence in Sportswriting lifetime achievement award

By Bryan Curtis

Preseason Overreactions

The guys discuss what story lines from the NFL preseason could continue into the regular season

By Raheem Palmer, John Jastremski, and 1 more

The Shadow of Jon Jones at UFC Paris, Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul Rumors, and is ONE Championship Building Something?

Plus the guys discuss Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa, and Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori

By Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall

‘All Out,’ ‘Clash at the Castle,’ and ‘Worlds Collide’ Preview

Plus, David and Kaz take a deep dive on CM Punk and Jon Moxley running it back

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Chalamet or Holland? Buying or Selling Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Under 30

Deadline senior reporter Justin Kroll joins Matt to decide whether they are buying or selling the movie-star potential of the biggest actors under 30 years old in Hollywood

By Matthew Belloni