 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Beverly Hills’ Episode 13 and an Interview With Brandi Glanville!

Plus, Rachel, Jodi, and Amelia play a new game called ‘Hi Baby Gorgeous & Bye Ashy!’

By Rachel Lindsay, Jodi Walker, and Amelia Wedemeyer
“Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” Season 2 New York Premiere Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images


Rachel and Jodi kick off the show by discussing the recent Bravo news surrounding Taylor Armstrong (3:10), then they’re joined by Amelia Wedemeyer to chat about the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (10:50). The three then play a new game called Hi Baby Gorgeous & Bye Ashy! (39:40), before Rachel is blessed by the ultimate former housewife herself, Brandi Glanville (49:53).

Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Amelia Wedemeyer and Jodi Walker
Producers: Devon Manze and Chelsea Stark-Jones
Production Assistance: Chris Sutton
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Reality TV Podcast

The Latest

Who Will Survive the Cord-Cutting Epidemic?

Tom Rodgers joins Matt to talk about streaming, cable, and the ideal bundle

By Matthew Belloni

We’re Living in a Triple-A Video Game “Drought” and It’s Just Fine

Don’t let the lack of blockbuster video game releases for the second half of 2022 fool you: this gaming "drought" may not be a bad thing for gamers

By Ben Lindbergh

‘The Captain’ Episodes 5 and 6

JJ and JackO recap Episodes 5 and 6 of ‘The Captain,’ picking their favorite memories, MVPs, and Michael Corleone Moments

By John Jastremski

‘The Sandman’ and ‘Paper Girls’ Are a Different Kind of Comics Show

Two new series from Netflix and Amazon, respectively, take a more unorthodox approach than the traditional superhero story

By Alison Herman

Curiosity Corner: Monkeypox Myths, Millennial Facts, and Overpopulation Fears

In the latest edition of "Curiosity Corner," Derek breaks down the myths around how monkeypox spreads, the affordability crisis for millenials, and more

By Derek Thompson

The Sox’s Slow Torture, Pat Finley on the Bears, and the Return of Your Voicemails

Pat gives an update on Teven Jenkins, what he’s seen (or hasn’t seen) from Justin Fields, and why he’s so high on rookie Kyler Gordon

By Jason Goff