 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘The Captain’ Episodes 5 and 6

JJ and JackO recap Episodes 5 and 6 of ‘The Captain,’ picking their favorite memories, MVPs, and Michael Corleone Moments

By John Jastremski
2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Episode 5


(1:26) — JJ and JackO recap the fifth episode of The Captain and pick their favorite memory, MVP of the episode, and the Michael Corleone Moment.

Hosts: John Jastremski and John “JackO” O’Connell
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Episode 6


(1:21) — JJ and JackO recap the sixth episode of The Captain and pick their favorite memory, MVP of the episode, and the Michael Corleone Moment.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Hosts: John Jastremski and John “JackO” O’Connell
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

‘The Sandman’ and ‘Paper Girls’ Are a Different Kind of Comics Show

Two new series from Netflix and Amazon, respectively, take a more unorthodox approach than the traditional superhero story

By Alison Herman

Curiosity Corner: Monkeypox Myths, Millennial Facts, and Overpopulation Fears

In the latest edition of "Curiosity Corner," Derek breaks down the myths around how monkeypox spreads, the affordability crisis for millenials, and more

By Derek Thompson

The Sox’s Slow Torture, Pat Finley on the Bears, and the Return of Your Voicemails

Pat gives an update on Teven Jenkins, what he’s seen (or hasn’t seen) from Justin Fields, and why he’s so high on rookie Kyler Gordon

By Jason Goff

A Deep Dive Into the Deshaun Watson Suspension and Brittney Griner’s Sentence

Plus, Van and Rachel discuss the federal charges against Breonna Taylor’s killers

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

A Restaurant With a Cat Food Theme, Managing the Queen’s Pub, and Tasting the King’s Sandwich

Juliet and Jacoby also discuss a potential candy shortage this Halloween, the Mexican Pizza comeback, and more

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

RB Rankings, Tiers, and Fears

The guys discuss Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury before they sort out through their current running back tiers

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more