Distribution News, Shenanigans From the National, and MLB Trade Deadline Thoughts

Mike and Jesse begin this week’s episode with some new information regarding Topps distribution (2:00). Then, they look at Bill Russell’s card price following his death (9:00) and check to see whether Juan Soto received a boost after being traded to the Padres (21:00). Finally, a nonsense interview with Doug and Dan from Mojo Breaks from the National (38:00).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guests: Doug Caskey and Dan Anderson
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
