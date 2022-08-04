 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Distribution News, Shenanigans From the National, and MLB Trade Deadline Thoughts

Mike and Jesse discuss some new information regarding Topps distribution

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Colorado Rockies v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse begin this week’s episode with some new information regarding Topps distribution (2:00). Then, they look at Bill Russell’s card price following his death (9:00) and check to see whether Juan Soto received a boost after being traded to the Padres (21:00). Finally, a nonsense interview with Doug and Dan from Mojo Breaks from the National (38:00).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guests: Doug Caskey and Dan Anderson
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

