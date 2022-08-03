‘Batgirl’ Gets Canceled, Plus the Return of Midnight Court

The Midnight Boys are back and here to take on all of the issues in the fandom world this week. They talk about the decision to cancel the release of the highly anticipated Batgirl film, along with the problems that HBO Max currently faces (00:00). Then, it’s the long-awaited return of Midnight Court where Charles and Van present their cases in “The Avengers vs. Black Panther” (00:00).
Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
