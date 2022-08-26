 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Burning Questions on Media: Streaming’s Summer of Hell, Movie Theater Woes, and CNN’s Risky Pivot

Matt Belloni joins to discuss the latest in the entertainment business

By Derek Thompson and Matthew Belloni
Los Angeles Exteriors And Landmarks - 2022 Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images


Today’s episode is about the entertainment and media industry’s tumultuous summer, the streaming wars, a come-to-Jesus moment for movie theaters, and a dramatic revamp at CNN—which tells a lot about the state of the news industry. My guest is Matt Belloni, host of the Ringer podcast The Town and a founding partner at Puck News. He tells us what he’s hearing from his deep industry sources about the future of the blockbuster, the demise of the romantic comedy, the purge at HBO Max, and the murky path forward for Netflix. He also indulges me as I try to think of restaurant analogies for all of the major streaming companies as they try to differentiate themselves in a crowded field. (If you’re not familiar with the amenities of the Tri-State area, this might be a good time to look up “Wawa.”)

If you have questions, observations, or ideas for future episodes, email us at PlainEnglish@Spotify.com. You can find us on TikTok at www.tiktok.com/@plainenglish_

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Matt Belloni
Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Plain English

The Latest

Our Top Five Fantasy Favorites: ‘Lord of the Rings,’ ‘House of the Dragon,’ and ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’

Plus, Owen Kline joins to discuss his new film ‘Funny Pages’

By Sean Fennessey and Joanna Robinson

Glizzy Straws, Bologna-Sniffing Dogs, and Tasting Mavericks Cookies

Juliet and Jacoby discuss Glizzy straws at baseball games, illegal bologna smuggling, and more

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

In an All-In NFL, Where Do the Jets and Giants Fit?

The Jets and the Giants are neither all in nor all out. But with both teams facing big quarterback questions, is there room for New York City’s NFL teams to make incremental progress in a win-now league?

By Nora Princiotti

Can Barcelona and Manchester United Right Their Financial Ships?

While Man U can see the light at the end of the tunnel, Barcelona executives keep digging their hole deeper and deeper. Will the club ever be able to find its way out?

By Michael Baumann

‘House of the Dragon’ Precap: One Burning Question Ahead of Episode 2

Every Friday, Ringer staffers who haven’t read any of the ‘Game of Thrones’ books gather to answer one key question ahead of Sunday’s ‘House of the Dragon’ episode. This week’s topic: betrayal.

By The Ringer Staff

Average Is As Average Does, and G Herbo on Music, Life, and Being an Artist

Plus, former NFL lineman Ross Tucker joins to discuss the upcoming Bears season

By Jason Goff