Week in Review and Buying Habits, Plus Jason Flynn on the World Cup and Chris McGill on NBA Pricing

Flying solo today, Mike begins the show by reviewing the products that were released this week and sharing his recent buying habits (1:00). Next, he welcomes Jason Flynn from Soccer Cards United to discuss the Panini World Cup sticker set (15:00). Finally, Mike is joined by Chris McGill from Card Ladder to run through NBA card pricing (28:00) and quickly touch on the NFL (45:00).
Host: Mike Gioseffi
Guests: Jason Flynn and Chris McGill
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
