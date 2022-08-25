 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 1 Questions: What Do Dragons Actually Smell Like?

Joanna, Dave, and Neil discuss a pressing question about the ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff

By Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Neil Miller
HBO


This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna discuss House of the Dragon Episode 1, “The Heirs of the Dragon.” They start by giving out some awards for the episode (5:56), before answering some listener questions about what happened (21:12). Later, they ask the important question: What do dragons actually smell like? (45:46) After making their choices for the poll, they head into the Storm, where they discuss the trailer for the rest of the season in full book-spoiling detail (53:10).

Be sure to vote on this week’s poll! What do dragons actually smell like? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week! Also, send your House of the Dragon questions to TrialByContent@gmail.com.

Poll

What do dragons actually smell like?

view results
  • 0%
    Da7e: Sweat trapped under fingernails
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Joanna: Burnt horse
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Neil: Unique weed strains
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Mallory: S’more fresh off the campfire
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Trial By Content

The Latest

Julian Edelman on NFL Systems and Fighting the Urge to Come Back

Ryen Russillo discusses how often first-round QBs succeed on their second teams, sits down with Julian Edelman to talk about his retirement, and more

By Ryen Russillo

The DC Universe Is a Mess, But It Can Be Fixed

If Warner Bros. Discovery wants to rehabilitate its superhero franchise, it needs to learn from Marvel’s successes—and its misfires

By Kai Grady

How the Rest of the AFC West Went All In to Catch the Chiefs

AFC West teams went wild this offseason, with blockbuster trades for Russell Wilson and Davante Adams, and a massive contract extension for Derwin James Jr. But will these moves be enough for the Broncos, Raiders, or Chargers to end the Chiefs’ reign atop the NFL’s deepest division?

By Lindsay Jones

The Steelers Stay the Steelers—Even in a Time of Transition

Pittsburgh enters this season with a battle between two new quarterbacks and a new general manager for the first time in 22 years. But under Mike Tomlin, they have the same expectation: to win.

By Kevin Clark

George Miller Has Never Compromised

From his debut short to ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ to his latest film, ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing,’ the Aussie director has proved himself to be a master of illusion. Sometimes, though, that can have a numbing effect.

By Adam Nayman

‘The Challenge: USA’ Episode 8

Tyson and Amelia discuss the switch from teams to individuals

By Tyson Apostol and Amelia Wedemeyer