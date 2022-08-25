‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 1 Questions: What Do Dragons Actually Smell Like?



This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna discuss House of the Dragon Episode 1, “The Heirs of the Dragon.” They start by giving out some awards for the episode (5:56), before answering some listener questions about what happened (21:12). Later, they ask the important question: What do dragons actually smell like? (45:46) After making their choices for the poll, they head into the Storm, where they discuss the trailer for the rest of the season in full book-spoiling detail (53:10).

Be sure to vote on this week’s poll! What do dragons actually smell like? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week! Also, send your House of the Dragon questions to TrialByContent@gmail.com.

