Next Move for Roman Reigns and Johnny Gargano Returns



Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip are back together to discuss all the things that are going on in the world of professional wrestling, covering topics like:

AEW’s storytelling approach with Hangman Page and CM Punk (10:35)

The return of Johnny Gargano to Monday Night Raw and how we should feel about it (23:30)

The next challenger for Roman Reigns (35:55)

Plus House of the Dragon reactions (5:35), and Rosenberg thinks he needs to release a branded food item so he can make more money (52:25).

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Dip

Producer: Troy Farkas

