‘Atlanta’ Episode 13, ‘Beverly Hills’ Episode 14, and ‘Below Deck Med’ Episode 5

Rachel breaks down the looks and drama from Teresa and Luis’s wedding, and more

By Rachel Lindsay, Chelsea Stark, and Jodi Walker
Bravo


Rachel kicks off this week’s Morally Corrupt by breaking down the looks and drama from Teresa and Luis’s wedding (01:50), before Rachel and Chelsea discuss Season 14, Episode 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (12:50). Rachel is then joined by Jodi Walker to chat about Season 12, Episode 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (30:44). Finally, Jodi and Callie Curry combine powers to give a riveting recap of Season 7, Episode 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean (01:01:32).

Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Chelsea Stark-Jones, Jodi Walker, and Callie Curry
Producers: Devon Manze and Chelsea Stark-Jones
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

