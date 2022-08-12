‘Atlanta’ Episode 13, ‘Beverly Hills’ Episode 14, and ‘Below Deck Med’ Episode 5

Rachel kicks off this week’s Morally Corrupt by breaking down the looks and drama from Teresa and Luis’s wedding (01:50), before Rachel and Chelsea discuss Season 14, Episode 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (12:50). Rachel is then joined by Jodi Walker to chat about Season 12, Episode 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (30:44). Finally, Jodi and Callie Curry combine powers to give a riveting recap of Season 7, Episode 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean (01:01:32).
Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Chelsea Stark-Jones, Jodi Walker, and Callie Curry
Producers: Devon Manze and Chelsea Stark-Jones
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
