Mike’s Travel Woes, Grading Reveals, and Mailbag

This week, Mike begins the show by detailing his recent travel woes (1:00). Then, he and Jesse go through their recent grades and rip a box of 2022 Panini Select WWE (6:00). Next, a conversation with Jason and Enzo from Soccer Cards United from the National Card Show detailing their experience together (37:00). They close the show by answering your mailbag questions (51:00).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guests: Jason Flynn and Enzo Patriarca
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
