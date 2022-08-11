 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mike’s Travel Woes, Grading Reveals, and Mailbag

Also, Mike and Jesse talk to Jason and Enzo from Soccer Cards United at the National Card Show

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
WWE


This week, Mike begins the show by detailing his recent travel woes (1:00). Then, he and Jesse go through their recent grades and rip a box of 2022 Panini Select WWE (6:00). Next, a conversation with Jason and Enzo from Soccer Cards United from the National Card Show detailing their experience together (37:00). They close the show by answering your mailbag questions (51:00).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guests: Jason Flynn and Enzo Patriarca
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

