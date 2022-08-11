Disney+ and the Streaming Price Hike



Matt is joined by Jessica Reif Ehrlich, an analyst at B of A Securities, to break down the state of the streaming world after Disney’s announcement that it will be raising the Disney+ subscription fee by 38 percent. They discuss whether streaming is becoming more like television, how viewers will tolerate an advertising tier, why Warner Bros. Discovery may be set up for success in the long term, Hulu as a potential secret weapon for Disney, what Microsoft could actually bring to Netflix, and more.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Jessica Reif Ehrlich

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

