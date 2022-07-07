 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

National Card Show Preview Part 2

Plus, Sorare’s Ryan Spoon on blending NFTs and fantasy sports

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse finish up their National Card Show preview by giving advice on how to handle the show from a buyer’s perspective (3:00). Then, they welcome in Sorare COO Ryan Spoon to learn more about how Sorare combined sports cards, NFTs, and fantasy sports into a unique game (23:00), and to announce some exciting news (28:00). Finally, Mike and Jesse go over some release-week news (43:00) and answer mailbag questions (54:00).

Are you going to the National Card Show? Stop by booth 1441 to say hello to Mike and Jesse, buy or sell cards, and participate in some great giveaways!

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Ryan Spoon
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

