TV Producer Elan Gale on How to Make a Great Reality Show

Juliet is joined by Bachelor producer extraordinaire Elan Gale to talk all things reality TV and dating. They discuss his journey as a Bachelor producer, the best ingredients for a truly great reality dating show, and the wild production process involved with his latest show, Amazon Prime’s The One That Got Away.
Host: Juliet Litman
Guest: Elan Gale
Producer: Devon Manze
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
Additional Production Assistance: Jade Whaley
