TV Producer Elan Gale on How to Make a Great Reality Show

Elan discusses his journey as a ‘Bachelor’ producer, the best ingredients for a truly great reality dating show, and the wild production process involved with his latest show

By Juliet Litman
Celebrities Visit Build - March 2, 2018 Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images


Juliet is joined by Bachelor producer extraordinaire Elan Gale to talk all things reality TV and dating. They discuss his journey as a Bachelor producer, the best ingredients for a truly great reality dating show, and the wild production process involved with his latest show, Amazon Prime’s The One That Got Away.

Host: Juliet Litman
Guest: Elan Gale
Producer: Devon Manze
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
Additional Production Assistance: Jade Whaley

