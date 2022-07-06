 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Why Are the Police So Bad at Solving Murders?

Derek and Jeff Asher talk about seven possible explanations for this alarming trend before settling on one explanation that may be the most important

By Derek Thompson
Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images


Today’s episode is about the story of the moment—gun violence. There’s been a surge of violent shootings, mass shootings, and gun-related murders in the past few years. Today, Derek investigates a mystery behind this surge of violence: Why are the police so bad at solving murders? According to FBI statistics, in the 1960s nearly 100 percent of all murders were “cleared” by police, typically by arrest. In 2020, the clearance rate hit an all-time low of nearly 50 percent. Today, half of the murders in the United States go unsolved. Why? Today’s guest is Jeff Asher, a crime analyst, writer, and cofounder of AH Datalytics, which analyzes data for local government agencies like police departments. We talk about seven possible explanations for this alarming trend before settling on one particular explanation that’s probably the most important.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Jeff Asher
Producer: Devon Manze

