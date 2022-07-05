 clock menu more-arrow no yes

National Card Show Preview Part 1

Plus, an MLB check-in ahead of the All-Star break

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Chicago White Sox v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images


This week, Mike and Jesse preview the upcoming National Card Show from a dealer’s perspective. They share how they’ll be prepping (3:00), provide a guide to make everything as easy as possible (7:00), and tease events they’ll have at their booth (15:00). Plus, a quick review of MLB leaders ahead of the All-Star break (27:00) and a look at recent pickups (48:00). They close by answering mailbag questions (53:00).

Are you going to the National Card Show? Stop by booth 1441 to say hello to Mike and Jesse, buy or sell cards, and participate in some great giveaways!

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

