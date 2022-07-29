 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Julia Fox’s Very Low-Rise Pants, JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure’s Beef, and Keke Palmer’s Star Power

Plus, is there something going on between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde?

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Photo by Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images


Julia Fox went out in a new level of low-rise pant and we just hope that this trend does not catch on (1:00). JoJo Siwa said that Candace Cameron Bure is the rudest celebrity she’s ever met (19:32). This week’s Cringe Mode is Joyful Noise, starring Keke Palmer, Queen Latifah, and Dolly Parton (33:02), and is there something going on between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde? (56:03)

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

