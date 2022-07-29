Julia Fox went out in a new level of low-rise pant and we just hope that this trend does not catch on (1:00). JoJo Siwa said that Candace Cameron Bure is the rudest celebrity she’s ever met (19:32). This week’s Cringe Mode is Joyful Noise, starring Keke Palmer, Queen Latifah, and Dolly Parton (33:02), and is there something going on between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde? (56:03)
Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen
