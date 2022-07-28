 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

National Card Show Reaction and Fanatics CVO Josh Luber

Mike and Jesse also discuss the future of entertainment cards

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Mike and Jesse record from the floor of the National Card Show and share their experience so far (0:30). Then, they welcome in Fanatics CVO Josh Luber to discuss their presence at the show (18:00) and the future of entertainment cards (22:00).

Are you at the National Card Show? Stop by booth 1441 to say hello to Mike and Jesse, buy or sell cards, and participate in some great giveaways!

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Josh Luber
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

