National Card Show Reaction and Fanatics CVO Josh Luber



Mike and Jesse record from the floor of the National Card Show and share their experience so far (0:30). Then, they welcome in Fanatics CVO Josh Luber to discuss their presence at the show (18:00) and the future of entertainment cards (22:00).

Are you at the National Card Show? Stop by booth 1441 to say hello to Mike and Jesse, buy or sell cards, and participate in some great giveaways!

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Guest: Josh Luber

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts