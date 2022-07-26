 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sleepers for 2022

Plus, reacting to Kyler Murray’s self-study contract stipulation and answering listener emails

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
We run through our official sleepers for the 2022 season and bucket them into three categories: Light sleepers, classic sleepers, and deep sleepers. Then, we run through some news from around the league, including Kyler Murray’s video-game-related contract stipulation, and read listener emails.

(3:51) — Light sleepers
(22:43) — Classic sleepers
(43:29) — Deep sleepers
(63:48) — News
(76:14) — Emails

Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Draft Guide!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

