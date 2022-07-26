Sleepers for 2022

We run through our official sleepers for the 2022 season and bucket them into three categories: Light sleepers, classic sleepers, and deep sleepers. Then, we run through some news from around the league, including Kyler Murray’s video-game-related contract stipulation, and read listener emails.
(3:51) — Light sleepers
(22:43) — Classic sleepers
(43:29) — Deep sleepers
(63:48) — News
(76:14) — Emails
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
