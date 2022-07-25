National Card Show Primer, MLB Hall of Fame Price-Check, and Mailbag



In their final episode before the National Card Show, Mike and Jesse check in on David Ortiz pricing following his Hall of Fame induction (3:00). Then, they cover some release week news with Jason Flynn and Enzo Patriarca from Soccer Cards United (25:00), and share which cards they added to their collection in the last week (30:00). Finally, they close the show by answering your mailbag questions (32:00).

Are you going to the National Card Show? Stop by booth 1441 to say hello to Mike and Jesse, buy or sell cards, and participate in some great giveaways!

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Guests: Jason Flynn and Enzo Patriarca

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

