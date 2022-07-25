 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

National Card Show Primer, MLB Hall of Fame Price-Check, and Mailbag

Plus, covering some release week news with Jason Flynn and Enzo Patriarca from Soccer Cards United

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images


In their final episode before the National Card Show, Mike and Jesse check in on David Ortiz pricing following his Hall of Fame induction (3:00). Then, they cover some release week news with Jason Flynn and Enzo Patriarca from Soccer Cards United (25:00), and share which cards they added to their collection in the last week (30:00). Finally, they close the show by answering your mailbag questions (32:00).

Are you going to the National Card Show? Stop by booth 1441 to say hello to Mike and Jesse, buy or sell cards, and participate in some great giveaways!

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guests: Jason Flynn and Enzo Patriarca
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

