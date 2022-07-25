Crypto Crash Part 1: Debating the Case Against Crypto



Today, we have the first in a two-part series on lessons from the crypto crash.

Crypto—also known as Web3, or blockchain-based technologies—remains the weirdest space I’ve ever reported on. I’ve never learned so much about a topic where there were people I trusted roughly equally, whose intelligence I trusted roughly equally, that came to completely opposite opinions. People I consider brilliant think this is the wave of the future. Others are fairly positive that the bulk of this world is a giant Ponzi scheme that’s even worse than most people realize.

Today’s guest is Molly Wood, a financial journalist turned venture capitalist who also hosts the podcast This Week in Startups. I would summarize Molly’s case against crypto in three main points:

1. It is a double-enemy of the environment—an energy-intensive speculation that pulls money and talent from climate technology.

2. It is an unregulated bonanza of investor shenanigans—Molly explains why the very structure of crypto tokens invites a kind of Ponzi-scheming dynamic, which deserves our attention.

3. Even if you have nice things to say about crypto—and we do have nice things to say about it—there’s a strong case to be made that the promises and the grandiosity are wildly out of line with actual-use cases.

The timing on this episode feels right. Last week, several employees of the crypto trading exchange Coinbase were charged with wire fraud, the first insider-trading case involving cryptocurrencies. This is our little podcast trial of crypto. Today, the prosecution. Tomorrow, the defense.

Host: Derek Thompson

Guest: Molly Wood

Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify