 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Crypto Crash Part 1: Debating the Case Against Crypto

In the first of two-part series about the crypto crash, Derek is joined by financial journalist turned venture capitalist Molly Wood to give her case against cryptocurrency

By Derek Thompson
Photo by Filip Radwanski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images


Today, we have the first in a two-part series on lessons from the crypto crash.

Crypto—also known as Web3, or blockchain-based technologies—remains the weirdest space I’ve ever reported on. I’ve never learned so much about a topic where there were people I trusted roughly equally, whose intelligence I trusted roughly equally, that came to completely opposite opinions. People I consider brilliant think this is the wave of the future. Others are fairly positive that the bulk of this world is a giant Ponzi scheme that’s even worse than most people realize.

Today’s guest is Molly Wood, a financial journalist turned venture capitalist who also hosts the podcast This Week in Startups. I would summarize Molly’s case against crypto in three main points:

1. It is a double-enemy of the environment—an energy-intensive speculation that pulls money and talent from climate technology.

2. It is an unregulated bonanza of investor shenanigans—Molly explains why the very structure of crypto tokens invites a kind of Ponzi-scheming dynamic, which deserves our attention.

3. Even if you have nice things to say about crypto—and we do have nice things to say about it—there’s a strong case to be made that the promises and the grandiosity are wildly out of line with actual-use cases.

The timing on this episode feels right. Last week, several employees of the crypto trading exchange Coinbase were charged with wire fraud, the first insider-trading case involving cryptocurrencies. This is our little podcast trial of crypto. Today, the prosecution. Tomorrow, the defense.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Molly Wood
Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Plain English

The Latest

What We Learned From Marvel’s Massive MCU Roadmap

At Comic-Con, Marvel unveiled the future of phases 4 to 6 on both the big and small screens. Here are the highlights and takeaways.

By Daniel Chin

My Chemical Romance vs. Fall Out Boy

In honor of The Ringer’s Emo Week, Rob Harvilla and Charles Holmes debate which of the two bands is better

By Charles Holmes and Rob Harvilla

Dave’s Home Alone, How Food Follows Fashion, and a Reality-Altering Moment at Noma Tokyo

Dave sends Chris Ying to talk to Ivan Orkin about his decision to photograph the very first service at Noma Tokyo’s pop-up, and how it may have since changed the restaurant world

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Everything You Need to Know About a Potential Juan Soto Trade

Why are the Nationals doing this? Which teams are interested? And what might it take to land the 23-year-old phenom?

By Michael Baumann

We Need to Talk About Gordy

The appearance of a rampaging chimpanzee in ‘Nope’ might seem extraneous—but it’s actually a key to understanding the movie

By A.A. Dowd

Weekend Recap With Chris Lopresti, State of the Mets With Sean Fennessey, and Looking Ahead to the Subway Series

JJ breaks down the latest in New York baseball

By John Jastremski and Sean Fennessey