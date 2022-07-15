Jen Shah Pleads Guilty, ‘Beverly Hills’ Episode 10, and ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Episode 6



Rachel is joined by Jodi Walker to kick off this week’s episode with a discussion about Jen Shah’s guilty plea (1:15), before the ladies move on to chat about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12, Episode 10 with Amelia Wedemeyer (18:25). Then Rachel is joined by Callie Curry to discuss The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2, Episode 6 (47:00) and debate each other in our new Is It Morally Corrupt segment (01:08:00).

Host: Rachel Lindsay

Guests: Jodi Walker, Amelia Wedemeyer, and Callie Curry

Producers: Devon Manze, Chelsea Stark-Jones, and Jade Whaley

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

