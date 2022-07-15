 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jen Shah Pleads Guilty, ‘Beverly Hills’ Episode 10, and ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Episode 6

Plus, Rachel and Callie Curry debate each other in the new Is It Morally Corrupt segment

By Rachel Lindsay, Jodi Walker, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Rachel is joined by Jodi Walker to kick off this week’s episode with a discussion about Jen Shah’s guilty plea (1:15), before the ladies move on to chat about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12, Episode 10 with Amelia Wedemeyer (18:25). Then Rachel is joined by Callie Curry to discuss The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2, Episode 6 (47:00) and debate each other in our new Is It Morally Corrupt segment (01:08:00).

Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Jodi Walker, Amelia Wedemeyer, and Callie Curry
Producers: Devon Manze, Chelsea Stark-Jones, and Jade Whaley
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

