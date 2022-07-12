What Is Kendrick Lamar’s Best Song Ever? Introducing ‘Last Song Standing.’



Welcome to Last Song Standing, a new show from The Ringer and Dissect built on a simple premise: Two hosts figuring out an artist’s greatest song by debating their way through every album in their discography. Season 1 will tackle one of the most significant artists working today: Kendrick Lamar.

Each week, beginning this Thursday, Cole Cuchna (host of Dissect and Key Notes) and Charles Holmes (from The Ringer Music Show and The Midnight Boys on the Ringer-Verse feed) will tackle a different Kendrick project, from good kid, m.A.A.d. city to the mixtapes to his latest, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. In every episode, Cole and Charles will nominate three songs, ultimately picking one apiece. Then, they’ll take their individual picks into a season finale battle royale, where they have to determine which song should be crowned Kendrick Lamar’s best of all time.

Join Cole and Charles as they argue, joke, and try to convince each other why their selection is correct—and why the other is wrong. (And if you’re just arriving to the award-winning Dissect podcast, be sure to check out past seasons on DAMN. and To Pimp a Butterfly, where Cole breaks down every song on those albums in intricate detail.)

New episodes of Last Song Standing drop every Thursday on the Dissect feed, exclusively on Spotify. Be sure to check The Ringer and Dissect social accounts for teasers, bonus content, and other Easter eggs.

Hosts: Cole Cuchna and Charles Holmes

Producer: Justin Sayles

Production: Kevin Pooler

Theme Music: Devon Renaldo

