‘Atlanta’ Episode 8, ‘Ultimate Girls’ Episode 4, and ‘Beverly Hills’ Episode 8

Also, Rachel kicks off the show with Chelsea Stark-Jones to break down the L.A. Times’s Randall Emmett exposé

By Rachel Lindsay, Chelsea Stark, and Jodi Walker
Bravo


Rachel kicks off this week’s ‘Morally Corrupt’ by breaking down the L.A. Times’s Randall Emmett exposé with Chelsea Stark-Jones (1:20), before Rachel and Chelsea move on to discuss Season 14, Episode 8 of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ (12:00). Rachel is then joined by Jodi Walker to chat about Season 2, Episode 4 of ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ (28:00), as well as Season 12, Episode 8 of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ (52:08).

Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Chelsea Stark-Jones and Jodi Walker
Producers: Devon Manze and Chelsea Stark-Jones
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

