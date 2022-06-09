 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Celtics Jump Out to a 2-1 Lead. Is It Panic Time for the Warriors?

Logan and Raja discuss the Celtics’ growth and how their athleticism has propelled them, and what the Warriors need to find their rhythm again

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
2022 NBA Finals - Game Three Photo by Pool - Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports/2022 Getty Images


Logan and Raja open by discussing Game 3 of the NBA Finals and how the Warriors’ lackadaisical style of play has come back to haunt them in the series (1:18). Then they discuss the Celtics’ growth and how their athleticism has propelled them (15:32), what the Warriors need to find their rhythm again, and the latest NBA news (37:41).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producers: Sasha Ashall and Stefan Anderson

To ask a question for the mailbag, call 510-469-0294 or email realonesmailbag@gmail.com.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

