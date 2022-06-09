The Celtics Jump Out to a 2-1 Lead. Is It Panic Time for the Warriors?

Logan and Raja open by discussing Game 3 of the NBA Finals and how the Warriors’ lackadaisical style of play has come back to haunt them in the series (1:18). Then they discuss the Celtics’ growth and how their athleticism has propelled them (15:32), what the Warriors need to find their rhythm again, and the latest NBA news (37:41).
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producers: Sasha Ashall and Stefan Anderson
To ask a question for the mailbag, call 510-469-0294 or email realonesmailbag@gmail.com.
