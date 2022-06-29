

This week, Dave, Joanna, and Neil debate what robot from film or television they would want to take over the world. First they discuss the inspiration for the episode, Westworld Season 4 (3:04). Then each host pleads their case for who they think should be our robot overlord (15:10), and they decide which listener submission makes the final poll (37:58).

Now it’s up to you to decide! Who is your robot overlord? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find ‘Trial by Content.’ The winner will be announced next week!

Poll Who should be our robot overlord? Da7e: HAL 9000 (‘2001: A Space Odyssey’)

Neil: The Borg Queen (‘Star Trek: Picard’)

Joanna: Maeve (‘Westworld’)

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

