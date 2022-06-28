Five Reasons Everybody Is Wrong About a U.S. Recession—Including Me

I feel like the theme of this podcast recently has been that everything is going off the rails: the Supreme Court, inflation, oil prices, air travel snafus. Take the economy, for example. My theory for the past few months has been that the odds of a recession are nervously high. But when I start feeling myself become a bit ideological, it’s always worth asking: What if I’m wrong? So what I want to execute in this episode is a bit of a zag. Today’s guest, Conor Sen, an economic columnist for Bloomberg, explains why he thinks this economy isn’t nearly as troubled as the headlines suggest.
Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Conor Sen
Producer: Devon Manze
