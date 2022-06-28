 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Five Reasons Everybody Is Wrong About a U.S. Recession—Including Me

Derek is joined by Bloomberg economic columnist Conor Sen to explain why he believes the economy isn’t nearly as troubled as the headlines suggest

By Derek Thompson
Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images


I feel like the theme of this podcast recently has been that everything is going off the rails: the Supreme Court, inflation, oil prices, air travel snafus. Take the economy, for example. My theory for the past few months has been that the odds of a recession are nervously high. But when I start feeling myself become a bit ideological, it’s always worth asking: What if I’m wrong? So what I want to execute in this episode is a bit of a zag. Today’s guest, Conor Sen, an economic columnist for Bloomberg, explains why he thinks this economy isn’t nearly as troubled as the headlines suggest.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Conor Sen
Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Plain English

The Latest

The Ringer’s 2022 NBA Free Agency Primer

Which big names could be on the move this summer? Should the Warriors run it back? And where the hell do the Nets go from here? We preview this offseason’s biggest story lines.

By Dan Devine

Rugby Pod Stories - Poisoned - 1995 World Cup Final

The guys explore what happened to the New Zealand team ahead of the 1995 Rugby World Cup Final in South Africa, with first-hand accounts from players, coaches, doctors, media managers and journalists

By The Rugby Pod

The Overturning of Roe v. Wade

Constitutional law professor Caroline Mala Corbin also joins the show to help make some sense of the landmark decision

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

The Ethan Hawke Hall of Fame and ‘The Black Phone’

Sean and Chris discuss the essential performances from the beloved actor

By Sean Fennessey and Chris Ryan

Fourth of July

Chris, Rachel, and Wylie Dufresne are on a quest to redeem a neglected American classic: gelatin

By Chris Ying

Drake, Beyoncé, and Pop Music’s Sudden House Music Obsession

After the release of Beyoncé’s "Break My Soul," Charles, Khal Davenport, and Justin Sayles discuss the origins of dance music, whether the genre will see widespread popularity, and what it means for pop music

By Charles Holmes, Justin Sayles, and 1 more