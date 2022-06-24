 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Seven Lingering Questions Following the NBA Draft With Logan Murdock

KOC and Logan reflect on the draft and look ahead to the start of free agency

By Kevin O'Connor and Logan Murdock
Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


Hey, it’s Kevin! Thank you for listening to ‘The Void’. Today, The Ringer’s Logan Murdock is joining the show to discuss some of our takeaways from the draft and then look ahead to the NBA offseason, which will be ramping up next week. For a full draft analysis, check out my grades in my Draft Guide (link below) or listen to Thursday’s ‘Bill Simmons Podcast.’ Here are today’s timestamps:

(03:35) - Did the Knicks make all those trades just for Jalen Brunson?
(08:15) - What are the Spurs up to?
(13:35) - Deandre Ayton’s future
(22:18) - The best spots for John Collins
(26:47) - What to do with D’Angelo Russell
(32:41) - Should the Bulls go all-in on Rudy Gobert?
(38:37) - On Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

KOC’s 2022 NBA Draft Grades: The Ringer’s 2022 NBA Draft Grades

Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guest: Logan Murdock
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Void

The Latest

2022 NBA Draft Reactions

J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks analyze the fits and speculate the futures for the top picks in the NBA draft

By J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks

‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 2 Premiere and ‘Southern Charm’ Premiere

Rachel Lindsay welcomes on Callie Curry and Juliet Litman to discuss the first three episodes of ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 2

By Rachel Lindsay and Juliet Litman

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Split, Jason Derulo Sings Opera, and Ben Affleck Has a Pepsi Machine

Plus, this week’s Cringe Mode is ‘Showgirls’

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

The End of Roe v. Wade Changes Everything

Derek examines the potential widespread ramifications of Friday’s landmark decision. We also rerun an interview with New York Times journalist Margot Sanger-Katz.

By Derek Thompson

Paolo Goes No. 1! Behind the Surprise Decision With Magic President Jeff Weltman, Plus More NBA Draft Observations.

Plus, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo
Play

Rock Biopics: Before Elvis, What Other Rockers Got the Silver Screen Treatment?

As Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ hits theaters, Ringer contributor Adam Nayman takes a look at some notable entries in the music biopic genre

By Adam Nayman