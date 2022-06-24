Why Air Travel Is a Hot Mess Right Now



Lately, it feels like we’re surrounded by systems and industries that aren’t working the way they should. There’s an oil shortage, and a baby formula shortage, and a used car shortage, and a microchip shortage.

Now, here comes the airline industry shortage. This past weekend, thousands of flights were canceled because airlines didn’t have enough pilots, grounds crew, or planes. People were stranded in airports for eight hours or longer. JetBlue, American, and Delta collectively canceled about 9-10 percent of their flights—between five and 10 times higher than their historical average. And some experts say that if you’re planning to fly at all this summer, things will only get worse. How did this happen? When will it end? Today’s guest is Scott Keyes. He is the founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights, a newsletter and business with more than 2 million members. We talk about the origins of the crisis, the economics of the airline industry, and why the decline of business travel is a cannonball in a lake whose ripple effects are wreaking all sorts of havoc.

Host: Derek Thompson

Guest: Scott Keyes

Producer: Devon Manze

