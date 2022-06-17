 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Big Winners and Losers From the Remote Work Revolution

Derek and Julia Hobsbawm break down the phenomenon and discuss whether working from home has made life better or worse

By Derek Thompson
Most news is all about the immediate present. For instance, everything that is happening in the economy right now could be a historical anecdote in five years. But sometimes, norms change—and they stay changed for decades. I think the remote work revolution is just that sort of a paradigm shift. Here’s a stat that should blow your mind: Office occupancy across the U.S. is still just 43 percent of its pre-pandemic high. That means that white-collar offices have had a worse recovery than basically any other economic category—worse than restaurants, bars, stadiums, and even movie theaters. But who is remote work actually working for? What are offices good for? And how will the remote work revolution change the way we relate to each other and the places we live? Today’s guest is Julia Hobsbawm, the author of The Nowhere Office, a new book about the remote work revolution that combines history and reporting to ask a big, beautiful philosophical question: Is remote work making our lives better, or worse?

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Julia Hobsbawm
